Modernization Committee Holds Member Day

On April 16, the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress (“Select Committee”) held its 2021 Member Day hearing with 25 Members of Congress. Democrats and Republicans testified virtually to share a wide variety of ideas to improve and modernize the legislative branch, and help Congress fulfill its Constitutional role as a co-equal branch of government.

Topics included:

Rules to promote a more modern and efficient legislative body.

Procedures, including adjusting the schedule and calendar to ensure that Members have more time to hear from constituents and to help deliver solutions.

Continuity of Congress to ensure the legislative branch can continue to function in challenging circumstances.

Staff recruitment, diversity, retention, compensation and benefits to find out how best to make the body more representative of the country as a whole, and to ensure it has the capacity to meet the needs of the American people.

Increasing civility.

Innovation and updated cybersecurity to examine whether offices and staff are using the best, most modern, and most secure technologies.

“I’m grateful that Democrats and Republicans testified today to offer new and innovative ideas about how to make Congress work better for the American people. It’s clear that the Select Committee continues to have the unique opportunity to improve The People’s House and make it more responsive to, and representative of, the American people,” said Chair Derek Kilmer (WA-06).

“Today showed there is a lot of common ground on many important issues, and we look forward to working together on improving the institution so that it will better serve the American People,” said Vice Chair William Timmons (SC-04).

Senior congressional leaders including House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark, Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Pete Aguilar, and House Veterans Affairs Committee Chair Mark Takano attended the Member Day hearing to share their ideas for how Congress can better serve the American people.

You can view today’s live stream here.

You can read more about the Select Committee here.

You can follow the Select Committee on Twitter @ModernizeCmte.