Lakewood Rotary partners with Springbrook Connection

Lakewood Rotary is proud to be partnering with Springbrook Connection and Jesse Black. Jesse and Springbrook Connection have done a great job in the community and particularly in Springbrook park.

“We are happy to partner with Jesse in supporting his existing little free pantry by increasing public awareness, networking with supporters and other little free pantries,” said Lakewood Rotary’s Bob Zawilski at an April 18 event.

In September following the park remodel Lakewood Rotary will instal two new pantries to support Springbrook community.

Connect with Lakewood Rotary via email at info@lakewoodrotary.com.