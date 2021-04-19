Catherine Place – Closing in on their Fundraising Goal

Catherine Place, the “Oasis for Women” is proud to announce they are now over halfway to their goal for their fundraiser on April 25th. Please watch the video (below) of co-founder Sister Joyce as she briefly describes how Catherine Place helps women.

Unfortunately, Boombaballa, the yearly fundraiser is virtual this year due to COVID, but that has not stifled the enthusiasm of their supporters.

At the event Catherine Place will be premiering their video about “spirit circles.” At spirit circles women have a chance to share both their joys and sorrows in a supportive atmosphere.

Catherine Place offers: Individual Support, Advocacy and Empowerment

Confidential sessions and ongoing support in English & Spanish for more than 800 women in transition that offer hope, compassionate listening, resources, education, and goal-setting for women navigating challenging circumstances in their lives and seeking to move forward. 70% of the women who seek individual support experience poverty and/or violence. Many of the women also face the daily challenges related to illness, loss, immigration, unemployment, discrimination and homelessness. Services are offered by donation and no woman is turned away for inability to pay.

For more information about Boombaballa – catherineplace.org/boombaballa/

