JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The 62nd Airlift Wing’s Exercise Rainier War is scheduled April 19-30.

During the two-week exercise, there may be an increase in aircraft activities. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs, 62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs at 253-982-5638 or the Wing Commander’s Hotline.