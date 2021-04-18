Cliff Quisenberry Ends Tenure on Planning Commission

After 16 years of serving on the City’s Planning Commission, most of which as chair, Cliff Quisenberry is “retiring” from his volunteer post.

During his tenure, Quisenberry participated in a significant number of City planning efforts including a major update of the City’s Comprehensive Plan, Shoreline Master Program, amendments to the zoning code regarding signs, view protection and drive-through restaurants. Most recently, he helped the City establish a Regional Growth Center Subarea Plan and a Form-Based Code.

“This recognition cannot even begin to thank you for all you have done,” Mayor Caroline Belleci said at a presentation to Quisenberry during the Council’s virtual April 5 meeting.

David Swindale, the City’s director of Planning and Development Services, agreed. “Cliff is a true leader who cares for the community, especially for the preservation of the character of existing single-family neighborhoods,” Swindale said.

“It was always my pleasure and honor to help serve the city and community,” the humble Quisenberry said after receiving his award.

Bill Peters will fill the Planning Commission vacancy. He is a recent transplant to the area, having moved to U.P. from Juneau, Alaska, where he served on its Planning Commission.