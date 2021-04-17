The Y urges community to stick to a healthy routine

“Staying active improves your mood, boosts energy and supports good health,” says Charlie Davis, President and CEO of the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties. “We all need more of that right now!”

All nine YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties centers from Bremerton to Sumner and across Tacoma remain open.

With more than 30,000 members across the two counties, the Y has received an influx of calls asking about hours and closures. Pierce County’s locations are operating at 25% capacity while in Phase 2 (starting April 16). Kitsap County’s centers are continuing to operate at 50% capacity while in Phase 3.

“When you stop exercising, you begin to lose the health gains you’ve made. And your Y community misses you. All of this can take a toll on your mental wellbeing,” Davis said. “Memberships also help the Y operate important childcare and community services.”

The Y says spring sports will continue and encourages families to sign up for sports leagues and day camps. Swim lessons, group classes, indoor workouts and childcare will also continue and adhere to county guidelines. Participants ages 5 and older are required to wear masks indoors, outdoors and while working out at the Y.

The Y community follows these guidelines for safe workouts:

Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently.

Use gym wipes to wipe down equipment, lockers and other frequently touched surfaces before and after each use.

An online FAQ provides additional safety information for children and youth programs.

The YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties is a place where individuals and families from all walks of life are welcome and where they may learn, grow and thrive – together. Members and donors support the Y’s commitment to strengthen community.