Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS Announces 2020 REALTOR Awards

Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS, the voice of realtors for over 100 years, announced the recipients of the 2020 REALTOR® Awards. The REALTOR awards recognize outstanding achievement and service by member REALTORs® and affiliates.
The 2020 award recipients are:
REALTOR of the Year: James Fisher, Windermere Professional Partners
This award recognizes exemplary service and contributions to the Association of REALTORS® during the candidate’s career.
Affiliate of the Year: Lauren Ost, WFG Title
Recognized for being supporters of the housing industry and the Association.
REALTOR Rookie of the Year Award: Megan Wiese, John L. Scott-Puyallup
Recognized for early success in real estate and a commitment to clients, REALTORS® and the Association.
REALTOR Community Service Award: Joseph Romero, John L. Scott-Puyallup
Recognized for outstanding contributions of a ®REALTOR® to the community in addition to their work with the Association.
REALTOR Special Achievement Award: Anne & Dave Jones, Windermere Abode
Recognized for outstanding service to the Local, State, and National Associations as well as community involvement.
This year’s recipients were announced at a general membership meeting April 14th.
About Tacoma-Pierce County Association of Realtors
The Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS unites real estate professionals in Pierce County, serving as a resource center and local political advocate for the mutual benefit of REALTORS® and their clients. For more information, visit TPCAR at www.tpcar.org. Follow TPCAR on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest REALTOR® news and updates.
