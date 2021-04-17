Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS Announces 2020 REALTOR Awards

Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS, the voice of realtors for over 100 years, announced the recipients of the 2020 REALTOR® Awards. The REALTOR awards recognize outstanding achievement and service by member REALTORs® and affiliates.

The 2020 award recipients are:

REALTOR of the Year: James Fisher, Windermere Professional Partners

This award recognizes exemplary service and contributions to the Association of REALTORS® during the candidate’s career.

Affiliate of the Year: Lauren Ost, WFG Title

Recognized for being supporters of the housing industry and the Association.

REALTOR Rookie of the Year Award: Megan Wiese, John L. Scott-Puyallup

Recognized for early success in real estate and a commitment to clients, REALTORS® and the Association.

REALTOR Community Service Award: Joseph Romero, John L. Scott-Puyallup

Recognized for outstanding contributions of a ®REALTOR® to the community in addition to their work with the Association.

REALTOR Special Achievement Award: Anne & Dave Jones, Windermere Abode

Recognized for outstanding service to the Local, State, and National Associations as well as community involvement.

This year’s recipients were announced at a general membership meeting April 14th.

About Tacoma-Pierce County Association of Realtors

The Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS unites real estate professionals in Pierce County, serving as a resource center and local political advocate for the mutual benefit of REALTORS® and their clients. For more information, visit TPCAR at www.tpcar.org. Follow TPCAR on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest REALTOR® news and updates.