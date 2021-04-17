237 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed Apr. 16

On April 16, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 207.6. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 237 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a woman in her 60s from Central Pierce County.

Our totals are 41,538 cases and 523 deaths.

The state includes some probable cases and cases among people who live on base at JBLM in their case rate. To see the state’s current case rate for Pierce County, please visit their Roadmap to Recovery metrics page.

