Washington Veterans to Receive $1,400 Payments from American Rescue Plan Beginning this Week

Tacoma, WA – U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) announced today that many Washingtonians who receive Veterans’ benefits could expect Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 hit their bank accounts beginning this week. Many Washingtonians have already received Economic Impact Payments as part of the American Rescue Plan that Kilmer helped pass.

The latest round of payments applies specifically to veterans and their beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefit payments and who don’t normally file a tax return.

Most payments will be automatically deposited into banks accounts or loaded onto the Direct Express cards where veterans receive their benefits. Those waiting on paper checks or debit cards through the mail should expect to receive their payments over the next several days.

In most cases, these payments are automatic and no action is necessary to receive them. Kilmer encourages all Washingtonians to use the “Get My Payment” tool from IRS.gov to check the status of their payments and make sure they receive the money they are owed.

“I want to make sure all Washingtonians, including our veterans, access these payments as quickly as possible so they can pay bills, care for their families, and support local businesses and jobs,” said Rep. Kilmer.

Many Washingtonians have already received their payments. In total, 80 percent of Washington adults are expected to receive Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 per person through the American Rescue Plan that Kilmer helped to pass.

How to Check the Status of your Payment: Rep. Kilmer is encouraging Washingtonians to go online and check the status of their payment using the “Get My Payment” tool at: www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

Rep. Kilmer is encouraging Washingtonians to go online and check the status of their payment using the “Get My Payment” tool at: www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment. How Many Washingtonians Will Get Payments: According to the White House, more than 4.4 million adults and 1.6 million children in Washington are eligible to receive payments of up to $1,400 per person through the American Rescue Plan that Rep. Kilmer helped pass into law. That means 80 percent of all Washington adults and 77 percent of all Washington children in the state are set to receive payments.

According to the White House, more than 4.4 million adults and 1.6 million children in Washington are eligible to receive payments of up to $1,400 per person through the American Rescue Plan that Rep. Kilmer helped pass into law. That means 80 percent of all Washington adults and 77 percent of all Washington children in the state are set to receive payments. Who is Eligible for Payments: The American Rescue Plan that Rep. Kilmer helped pass into law included Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 per person. Individuals earning up to $75,000 annually, heads of household earning up to $112,500 annually, and couples earning up to $150,000 annually will receive the full $1,400 per person, for themselves and their dependents. After that, the checks begin to phase out, with payments stopping at individuals earning $80,000 in annual income, heads of household earning $120,000 in annual income and married couples earning $160,000 in annual income.