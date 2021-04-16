Tacoma Power?Named 2021 Tree Line USA by Arbor Day Foundation

Tacoma – For the 17th year in a row, the Arbor Day Foundation has named Tacoma Power?a 2021?Tree Line USA in honor of its commitment to proper tree pruning, planting and care in the provider’s service area.

Tree Line USA, a partnership between the Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing practices that protect and enhance America’s urban trees. Tree Line USA promotes the dual goals of delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.

“Receiving the Tree Line USA status this year is particularly special in light of COVID-19,” said Mike Snider, Tacoma Power’s transmission and distribution utility arborist. “Many of the requirements to achieve Tree Line USA remained the same, but our ability to meet and work changed. We had to augment all our trainings to be online through Zoom, which was a major logistical hurdle we had to overcome in addition to the extra safety protocols our crews are required to follow every day. It took every team member stepping up to get this award, and I am so proud of their efforts.”

Tacoma Power?achieved Tree Line USA by meeting five program standards. Utilities must follow industry standards for quality tree care; provide annual worker training in best tree care practices; sponsor a tree planting and public education program; maintain a tree-based energy conservation program; and participate in an Arbor Day celebration.

“Trees are a critical part of urban landscapes all across the United States,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “They provide important benefits to residents, including clean air, clean water and a tolerable climate. Service providers like Tacoma Power?demonstrate that it’s possible for trees and utilities to co-exist for the benefit of communities and citizens.”

More information about Tree Line USA can be found at?www.arborday.org/TreeLineUSA.