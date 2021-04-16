The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – April 16, 2021

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral HomeLaura Beth Scott.

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories:  James Bower; Verda Joan Jonas.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Zeresenai Menghistu; Thomas Wilford Pratt.

