New Free Online COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Locator for Washington

Submitted by UnitedHealthcare of Washington.

It’s a question that many are asking. Where can I or a loved one go to get the COVID-19 vaccine? With more vaccines becoming available, many people are anxious to learn where they can go to get the vaccine and when.

To help make the process smoother, UnitedHealthcare has launched an online COVID-19 vaccine resource locator tool, available in English and Spanish, for free to both members and the general public. The site is easy and simple to use. Simply type in your zip code and the tool will help you sign up for vaccine alerts, find an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine resources near you, and in some places, allow you to schedule an appointment to get a vaccine.

In a time when there is still confusion around the vaccines, this is a one-stop-shop for locals to find the most up-to-date vaccine resources available through state and local county health departments, as well as retail pharmacies in the area.

To find COVID-19 vaccine resources in your area, visit: covid19vaccinecenter.