Walk Tacoma: Downtown Mural Walk launching on May 5

Tacoma, WA – Enjoy murals and hear directly from local artists about their work by taking a virtual guided walking tour through Downtown Tacoma. Learn the stories behind some of downtown’s amazing murals, as well as the artistic minds who created them. Art has long been an important facet of Downtown Tacoma, and we can’t wait to bring more exposure to some of its hidden gems. In partnership with Spaceworks Tacoma, the 1.1-mile walk will be available on the free GeoTourist app starting on May 5. The tour begins on Hood St. behind 7 Seas Brewing and Taproom (S. 21st & Jefferson Ave.).

The Walk Tacoma series, sponsored by MultiCare, is a five-event walking series. The fun, themed walks, now in their twelfth year, encourage people to enjoy Tacoma on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through the guided tours. Due to COVID-19, the 2021 walks will be available virtually through the GeoTourist app.

For more information on the full Walk Tacoma Series visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.