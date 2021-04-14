Register now for the Spring Fling Virtual 5k

The Spring Fling Virtual 5k fun run sponsored by Pierce County Parks begins in May, and people can register now to participate. This is the first of a new five-part 5k fun run series titled RUN the FUN, which includes races throughout the year.

Spring Fling is for people of all skill levels, ages and abilities who like to run, walk or a combination of both. Participants race throughout the month of May at their own pace and location of their choosing. Whether at home on the treadmill, on a favorite neighborhood trail, or even at a local park, the options are endless.

Pre-registration is required by May 21, 2021, and can be done online. All participants will receive a Spring Fling race bib and a custom keepsake medal. Runners who participate in all five races between now and December will be entered for a grand prize.

For more information or to register for this virtual race, as well as the rest of the upcoming in-person races, visit the RUN the FUN website or call 253-798-4000.