The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

86 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Apr. 13

By Leave a Comment

On April 13, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 201.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 86 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 41,042 cases and 520 deaths.

Find more information on:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *