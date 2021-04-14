On the afternoon of Tuesday, April 13, West Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to a 2-alarm apartment fire at the Four Fountains Apartments at 30 Thunderbird Parkway in Lakewood. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the upper stories of the building and called for a second alarm, which sends more resources to the scene.

The fire was contained to one 3rd story unit, but residents within eight units are being displaced due to water and smoke damage. The American Red Cross is assisting those residents.

One patient was evaluated by medics and released at the scene. Thankfully there were no injuries to report from this incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

As a reminder, it is important to have working smoke alarms and a fire escape plan in place, ensuring everyone’s safety in the event a fire. If you do not have working smoke alarms or they are more than 10 years old, please visit WPFR’s Smoke Alarm Program page for more information and how to request an appointment.

The post 2-Alarm Apartment Fire at Four Fountains Displaces Eight Units appeared first on West Pierce Fire & Rescue.