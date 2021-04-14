116 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed Apr. 14

On April 14, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 200.2. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 116 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death:

A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 41,158 cases and 521 deaths.

Find more information on: