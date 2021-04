Best Coast Barbeque plans to open in late spring in Pierce County. And here’s the interesting part. If all goes as planned, two outposts will open simultaneously. One in Lakewood and the other in downtown Puyallup. If you think you’ve been reading a lot about barbecue restaurant openings lately, you’re correct. In March, I told […]

The post New Best Coast BBQ coming to Puyallup and Lakewood appeared first on Dine Pierce County.