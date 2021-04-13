LPD needs help solving Injury Hit and Run case

On April 8th, 2021, at approximately 7:00 pm, an elderly male was found lying on the ground in the 3100 block of 89th Street South in the City of Lakewood. The male was struck by the pictured vehicle, which was caught on a home video system. The vehicle appears to possibly be a Black Mercedes CL250 and should have some noticeable damage.

If you have any information that would help us find the vehicle or the person(s) responsible, please call the Lakewood Police Department at 253-830-5000 or you can call our tip line at 253-830-5064. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via our website at cityoflakewood.us/police-homepage/lpd-i-want-to/ by choosing submit a tip and Tacoma Pierce County Crimestoppers www.tpcrimestoppers.com/.