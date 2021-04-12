W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory Director to speaks about the history of the Conservatory and Wright’s Park

Submitted by Cynthia J Endicott, PCSRA Corresponding Secretary.

The W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory is an important historical and botanical landmark located at Wright’s Park in Tacoma. As one of only three public Victorian-style conservatories on the West Coast, it serves as a hallmark of Metro Parks Tacoma’s commitment to horticultural excellence. The ever changing botanical exhibits provide an intimate experience with rare and exotic plants to engage and delight the senses.

April’s PCSRA meeting features Tyra Shenaurit, who will provide a brief history of the Conservatory and Wright’s Park and introduce some wonderful plants from the collection. These include the Ponderosa Lemon and All-Spice Tree. All are welcome!

Metro Parks Sneakers to Suds race in Wright Park. Photos by Russ Carmack.

In addition to supervising the Conservatory, Tyra oversees the production greenhouses where all the plants are grown for Conservatory exhibits, annual beds across Tacoma, and plant sales. Favorite aspects of her job are curating plant exhibits, building community partnerships with artists and community organizations, creating accessible ways for our community to connect with nature, and creating programming that will engage a diverse community audience.

This wonderful speaker will get you into a springtime mood. Join us on Thursday, April 15 at noon on ZOOM.

