Track installation moves along Division Avenue across J Street to I Street this week

Crews plan to complete the track installation in the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Division Avenue intersection and open MLK Jr. Way to two-way traffic by the end of the day on Tuesday, April 13. Then, the contractor will continue the track installation process along Division Avenue, crossing J Street to I Street as soon as Wednesday, April 14. At that time, Division Avenue will be closed to eastbound traffic from MLK Jr. Way to I St., and J St will be closed south of Division Avenue for about a half-block. Please follow the detour on MLK Jr. Way, 6th Avenue and S. I Street – thank you.
Crews continue to install track on Commerce Street from I-705 to S. 7th Street, including pouring concrete around the rails. At Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 17th St., crews continue installing lighting and Link power pole tie-ins. On E. 25th St., the contractor is installing a stormwater line, water line and curb and gutter near the expanded Operations and Maintenance Facility.
Looking ahead, the contractor plans to advance the track installation along Division Avenue, crossing I St. as soon as April 21.
What
Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 7th Street, Division Avenue, S. J Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 3rd Street, S. 17th Street, and E. 25th Street
When
Week of April 12
Where
- Commerce Street from I-705 to crosswalk north of Theater District Station – street closure.
- S. 7th Street at Commerce Street – intersection closed.
- Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to S. J St. – eastbound lane closure. Will extend to S. I St. on April 14.
- S. J Street at Division Avenue – intersection closed south of Division starting on April 14.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to Division Ave – northbound lane closure. Opens by the end of the day on April 13.
- S. 3rd St. at MLK Jr. Way – no left turns. Opens by the end of the day on April 13.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Way at S. 17th Street – traffic restrictions.
- E. 25th Street from McKinley Ave. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.
More
- Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.
- Buses will follow detour routes. Visit PierceTransit.org for information.
- Construction noise related to underground utilities and track installation.
- Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.
- Work will generally take place during the daytime hours unless otherwise noted. Daytime hours during the week are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The contractor usually works less hours.
- Businesses are open during construction.
- Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.
- Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.
