Track installation moves along Division Avenue across J Street to I Street this week

Crews plan to complete the track installation in the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Division Avenue intersection and open MLK Jr. Way to two-way traffic by the end of the day on Tuesday, April 13. Then, the contractor will continue the track installation process along Division Avenue, crossing J Street to I Street as soon as Wednesday, April 14. At that time, Division Avenue will be closed to eastbound traffic from MLK Jr. Way to I St., and J St will be closed south of Division Avenue for about a half-block. Please follow the detour on MLK Jr. Way, 6th Avenue and S. I Street – thank you.

Crews continue to install track on Commerce Street from I-705 to S. 7th Street, including pouring concrete around the rails. At Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 17th St., crews continue installing lighting and Link power pole tie-ins. On E. 25th St., the contractor is installing a stormwater line, water line and curb and gutter near the expanded Operations and Maintenance Facility.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to advance the track installation along Division Avenue, crossing I St. as soon as April 21.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 7th Street, Division Avenue, S. J Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 3rd Street, S. 17th Street, and E. 25th Street

When

Week of April 12

Where

Commerce Street from I-705 to crosswalk north of Theater District Station – street closure.

S. 7th Street at Commerce Street – intersection closed.

Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to S. J St. – eastbound lane closure. Will extend to S. I St. on April 14.

S. J Street at Division Avenue – intersection closed south of Division starting on April 14.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to Division Ave – northbound lane closure. Opens by the end of the day on April 13.

S. 3rd St. at MLK Jr. Way – no left turns. Opens by the end of the day on April 13.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way at S. 17th Street – traffic restrictions.

E. 25th Street from McKinley Ave. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Buses will follow detour routes. Visit PierceTransit.org for information.

Construction noise related to underground utilities and track installation.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours unless otherwise noted. Daytime hours during the week are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The contractor usually works less hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.