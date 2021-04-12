Pierce County Master Gardeners SATURDAY Talk on Day Lilies

Submitted by Pierce County Master Gardeners.

Pierce County Master Gardeners will present a Saturday Talk – April 17, 2021, 10-11am via Zoom.

Join Master Gardener Tim Koester to learn about the wonderful world of Daylilies. According to Tim – many people consider a Daylily a perfect perennial! Learn where the plant originated, how and when to plant, how to care for, pests and diseases, and the use of Daylilies as food!

Session will be via Zoom, following is the link: Meeting ID: 948 9166 8998

wsu.zoom.us/j/94891668998?pwd=S1lGV2p6UGZzbGcyV3RBd0JheFdkdz09 Passcode: 597372

This program is open to the public, so invite your friends to join us.