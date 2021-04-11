Oakbrook Hosting 50th Anniversary Virtual Celebration

Oakbrook Elementary School is hosting a virtual 50th anniversary night on Monday, April 19, from 6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Join us for a night of celebration, memories and fun online. The event will include a slideshow of Oakbrook through the years, guest speakers and fun prize drawings for those in attendance.

If you would like to share your Oakbrook memories for the event, email Dennis Selberg at dselberg@cloverpark.k12.wa.us.



Please click the link below to join the webinar: us02web.zoom.us/j/89096348321

Or iPhone one-tap: US: +12532158782,,89096348321# or +16699006833,,89096348321#

Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592

Webinar ID: 890 9634 8321

International numbers available: us02web.zoom.us/u/kzIOzVHiL