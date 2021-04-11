Infoblox Renews Lease in Tacoma

The Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County announces that Infoblox is retaining its Center of Excellence and hiring hub in Tacoma for six more years. The company will remain at the Horizon Pacific Center in the city’s Old Brewery District. The company has increased from 45 employees to more than 225 since 2016 when it selected Tacoma for its Center of Excellence.

“In making this decision, we considered a variety of factors including employee preferences for cloud first work that retains traditional office set-ups while allowing for flex work from home,” said Michael Pamintuan, Director of Facilities for Infoblox. “Ultimately, we selected a flexible work model to accommodate different life situations.”

“Tacoma has been a great home for Infoblox,” Pamintuan continued. “Our partnership with University of Washington-Tacoma has never been stronger and the city and county continue to be as welcoming and supportive as they were when we made our original decision to locate here. We look forward to continuing our relationships here and participating in Tacoma’s growing tech ecosystem.”

“The Economic Development Board is thrilled that Infoblox is reinvesting in the South Sound,” said Maddie Merton, Vice President for Business Retention and Expansion at the EDB. “This decision will help recovery efforts and strengthen Pierce County’s economy. On a global scale, Covid-19 accelerated the need for heightened security networks and this trend will help propel additional expansions.”

“Infoblox is both a global and local leader in cybersecurity and an anchor of Tacoma’s technology sector,” said Pat Beard, Business Development Manager for the city. “We value the company’s commitment to our community and are gratified by their continuing satisfaction with our highly qualified workforce and Tacoma’s exceptional quality of life.”

Sue Dreier, CEO of Pierce Transit stated, “I was pleased to hear Infoblox chose to stay in Tacoma, and that Pierce Transit has been a strong partner in ensuring Infoblox employees know about and have access to the reliable, safe public transportation options available to them. We know that robust public transportation is an attractive asset to employers as they make their decisions on where to invest their business and we look forward to supporting Infoblox and this community now and into the future.”