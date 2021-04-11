2021 Lakewood Summer Event Schedule Announced

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – The City of Lakewood’s 2021 summer event schedule has been announced. Headline events include the Lakewood Farmers Market, Summer Nights Concert Series, Parks Appreciation Day, Drive-In Movie Nights, and Truck and Tractor Day. Public health guidelines will be observed at all events.

The Lakewood Farmers Market will operate at Fort Steilacoom Park from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Friday between May 21 and Sept. 24. Over 55 unique vendors from Lakewood and the surrounding area are expected to participate.

The Summer Nights Concert Series includes six shows scheduled in July and August. The series will represent a variety of musical genres, including 80’s music, blues, rock, swing, salsa, soul, R&B, and country.

Drive-in movie screenings are scheduled for six Friday evenings in June, July, and August at Fort Steilacoom Park. The event will follow the Farmer’s Market and food trucks will be onsite for the screenings.

“After a year of isolation, it is exciting to bring back the cultural events that make Lakewood special. These markets, movies, and concerts will be safe and fun for families and friends to enjoy.

– Sally Martinez, Recreation Coordinator

Other events of note include Parks Appreciation Day (April 24), Truck and Tractor Day (Oct. 9), and the City of Lakewood 25th Anniversary Celebration (Sept. 18).

Absent from the summer event calendar is the 2021 SummerFEST. The City of Lakewood has canceled the event due to the uncertainty of the public health situation.

“Our priority is maintaining a healthy environment for our residents and guests. It became clear to us that celebrating SummerFEST would be impractical this summer. Nevertheless, we still have a full calendar of fun and safe summer events.”

– Mary Dodsworth, Parks Recreation & Community Services Director

The full calendar of City of Lakewood events is available online. The calendar is also accessible in .ICS format to import into iCal, Outlook, Google Calendar, and other calendar apps. More events will be added as scheduled.