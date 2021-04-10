Pierce County Library System’s Board discusses trustee vacancy and other issues

The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss recruiting a new trustee, property and other issues at its Board meeting on Wednesday, April 14, 3:30 p.m.

Join the meeting by phone or online:

Phone: 253-215-8782, webinar identification: 977 6052 7787, passcode: 106659

Zoom with a Zoom account from a web browser or an app:

zoom.us/j/97760527787?pwd=T1VGT0ZvbEhhRWVmSXdOTEFwQndrQT09

Trustee recruitment. The Board is recruiting (trustee.pcls.us) to fill a planned vacancy on its Board of Trustees, with Trustee Rob Allen’s term ending in August 2021. The Board is seeking a trustee with an interest in serving diverse communities and a commitment to public service.Trustees shape and guide library service throughout unincorporated Pierce County and 15 cities and towns annexed to the Library System. Five Pierce County residents serve on the volunteer board. Trustees must live in the Library’s service area. People interested in being a Trustee must apply by April 30.

Property updates.

The Library sold a portion of property at the Graham Pierce County Library to Pierce County. The county said it plans to widen 224th St. E. and install a traffic signal in front of the library. With these changes, the Library System plans to make improvements to the Graham Library’s parking lot and improve access to the building.

This year, the city of Puyallup plans to annex a portion of unincorporated Pierce County, 134 acres east of Freeman Road. The Pierce County Library currently serves property owners in this area, which includes 26 residential properties and warehouses. When the annexation is complete, Puyallup Public Library will serve residents in this area. Because of a borrowing agreement between the two library systems, residents may continue to receive library services from Pierce County Library as well.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/board-packet-04142021.pdf