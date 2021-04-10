192 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed Apr. 9

On April 9, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 197.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.
We confirmed 192 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:
- A man in his 80s from Key Peninsula.
- A man in his 70s from Tacoma.
Our totals are 40,466 cases and 518 deaths.
