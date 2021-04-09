Steilacoom Town Administrator April 9 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – April 20, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/87487182430

Planning Commission – May 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86930414573

Civil Service Commission – May 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/81990232886

Preservation and Review Board – April 28, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/87873435137

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Farrell’s Marsh Community Work Party:

On Wednesday, the great weather brought out a lot of volunteers. A total of 29 individuals, a new record, along with several people who stopped by and said they would like to help next time placed wood chips along the “Sisters Lake” trail in Farrell’s Marsh. This was strenuous work as the chips had to be hauled a long distance. Among the group we had 3 teenagers and 3 families participating.

Plenty of wood chips remain at the end of Oak Dr. We have a lot of momentum with interest in getting the pile totally transferred to the trails on Sunday when the project will continue from 1 PM to 3 PM. All are invited to help. COVID-19 protocols will be followed with social distancing and masks required.

Lucas Field Dedication:

On behalf of Dr. Weight, please join us for the dedication of Lucas Field on Monday, April 26, at 3:30 pm. The ceremony will occur immediately prior to the regularly scheduled SHS varsity softball game and will be held outdoors, rain or shine. All attendees are asked to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing rules in accordance with state mandates for outdoor gatherings.

Pierce County Rental and Utility Assistance Program:

Information on Pierce County’s rental and utility assistance program may be found on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org/292/Covid-19-Information.

Positions Open:

The Town is currently advertising for:

Summer Camp seasonal positions.

Public Works Street and Parks seasonal positions.

Water/Sewer Crew full-time position.

Facility Attendant on-call position.

Information is available on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org.

Hand Sanitizer Gel:

Hand sanitizer gel in 1-gallon containers is available at the Community Center or the Public Works facility free to Town of Steilacoom residents. Limit one per family.

Planning and Community Development:

Public Notices for Applications:

On a trial basis, we are posting public notices for development applications on the Town’s official website at

townofsteilacoom.org/. Current applications are:

1. Comprehensive Plan revisions and zoning of the mill site at 4302 Chambers Creek Road.

2. Development Application – Reduction of the standard street setback to march adjoining property. 500 block of Frederick Street. Tax parcel 23050007000.

Community Services:

Childcare:

The Town provides childcare from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Summer Camp:

Registration for the Steilacoom Summer Camp programs is now open. Camp will be for grades K-5, Monday-Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM at Cherrydale Primary School. $190/week. Discounts for siblings, military, and students qualifying for free/reduced price lunch. Spaces are limited. For additional information or to register, call 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 113 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

4 medical aid responses

25 suspicious circumstance/security checks

6 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

37 traffic stops

3 parking enforcement responses

5 responses for residential or business alarms

1 motor vehicle collision

Crimes against persons

1 incident of domestic violence/disturbance

Crimes against property

1 incident of burglary

2 incidents of vehicle prowl

1 incident of theft

In response to concerns submitted to our traffic complaint email address, extra attention has been directed to the following areas:

Union Ave and Sequalish St, regarding pedestrian crosswalk safety;

Main St and Sequalish St, regarding stop sign violations

Lexington St and Stevens St, regarding speeding

Additionally, there has been increased concern expressed regarding pedestrian safety while crossing our roadways in town. Please find the following data regarding pedestrian safety in town:

Within the past 15 years (since 2006), a total of 10 collisions involving vehicles and pedestrians have been reported to have occurred within town. 4 along Steilacoom Boulevard, near the library; 2 near Main Street and Rainier Street; 2 within private parking lots; 1 near Union Ave and Commercial St; and 1 unknown location (incident occurred beyond report retention period and details are incomplete)

During that same time period, 15 collisions (an average of 1 collision per year) have been reported near or within the intersection of Main Street and Sequalish Street; none of which have involved pedestrians.

Pedestrian safety has been, and will continue to be, a concern of priority for your public safety officers.

Residents are encouraged to submit traffic concerns directly to the public safety department. The non-emergency dispatch telephone number has changed. To reach a police officer NOT during an emergency, please call either (253) 287-4455 or (800) 562-9800.

During COVID, please call our office at (253) 581-0110 ahead of time to arrange any of the following:

Free firearm locks

Prescription drug disposal

To anonymously report suspicious activity, please email the department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

To report persistent traffic concerns, please submit the following information via email to the department at: traffic@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Location of concern.

Time of day when the concern occurs.

Description of the concerning behavior.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please visit our department website for more information.

Residents who do not have a computer to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can call for assistance at (253) 798-8900. This telephone number is staffed Monday through Friday, from 9 am until 4 pm.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued mowing and maintaining rights-of-way; completed erosion control inspections at various building sites throughout Town; and performed other maintenance activities.

Union Avenue Roundabout:

The Union Avenue and Rainier Street Roundabout Project strip map can be viewed on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org. A fact sheet and vehicle tracking table are also available.

NPDES Permit Update Information:

The 2020 NPDES permit information has been uploaded to the Town’s official website and may be reviewed at townofsteilacoom.org/167/Storm-Water-Utility

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew completed annual way-side horn testing in conjunction with BNSF; attended a meeting with BPA regarding the Tacoma interconnection project; completed final repairs to pump #2 at the Sunnyside pump station; installed conduit connections along Stevens Street in the vicinity of Shephard Street; assisted the Water/Sewer crew as needed; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Electric crew with the final repairs at the pump station; assisted the Electrict crew with conduit installations on Stevens Street; reviewed 90% plan for the Sunnyside Pump station upgrade project as prepared by Gray and Osborne; mowed and trimmed around facilities; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The one-man crew supported volunteer work parties at Farrell’s Marsh and at Cormorant Park; continued mowing around facilities and in parks as time and weather allowed; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Historic Stroll

Usher in spring with a healthy and fun Steilacoom event while making an impact on the lives of others at risk of hunger! Sunday, 25 April 2021: Steilacoom Kiwanis 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Historic Stroll to support the We Love Steilacoom Food Pantry. Suggested minimum donation of $10/person or $20/family. Choose your start time between 9 AM and noon.

The 5K non-timed, non-competitive event includes scenic views and trails. Local historians and Steilacoom Tribal members will be posted at historic sites along the 1 Mile route, eager to share Steilacoom’s fascinating past. Register online with your donation at www.kiwanisclubofsteilacoom.org/run-walk-registration/ by 22 April for a chance to win a unique, custom-made bird house. Up to 2 additional raffle tickets for each sales receipt dated between 17 and 25 April from any Steilacoom business. Drawing will be held 25 April at noon at the SHMA patio. Need not be present to win. All donors receive a Steilacoom Kiwanis bandana. Start and in-person registration will be at the Steilacoom Historical Museum patio at Rainier and Main St. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Questions? Contact Nancy Henderson at nehenders@comcast.net.

Garden Club Plant Sale:

The Steilacoom Garden Club is holding its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 8th from 9:00 to 12:00 in the multipurpose court on Lafayette Street next to the Bair Bistro. There will be a variety of plants: perennials, annuals, groundcovers, shrubs, bulbs and vegetable and herb starts. This is a great time to fill up your garden with some new and different plants. Garden-related items will also be on sale. And do not forget Mother’s Day is the next day!!!

Proceeds from the sale support the Garden Club civic projects including the flowerpots in downtown, the scarecrows around town and the contest in the fall and the Christmas swags around town and for the 42nd Military Memorial. The Garden Club has been providing civic beautification projects for Steilacoom since the 1920’s, so this is an organization you want to support.

DONATIONS OF PLANTS are needed! We appreciate your support by bringing plants to the site the previous day with a label (so we know how to sort them). We ask that no invasive plant species be donated, e.g., Shasta Daisies.

Steilacoom Tribal Cultural Center and Museum Open

The Steilacoom Tribal Cultural Center and Museum is open again, every Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM. While we continue to follow Healthy Washington safety protocols, guests should visit our Facebook page to make an appointment: www.facebook.com/SteilacoomTribe. Guests are welcome to drop by during our open hours, but we will be limiting the number and size of groups allowed into the building. To guarantee your visit is timely, just select one of the available 30-minute appointment slots. We will be rotating groups by floor and exhibit area, so you will have full 60 to 90 minutes for your visit. You can call us at 253.-584-6308 during open hours for more information or email steilacoomtribe@msn.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Scheduling:

Residents who do not have a computer to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can call for assistance at (253) 798-8900. This telephone number is staffed Monday through Friday, from 9 am until 4 pm.

Let’s Play Monopoly for Kiwanis:

Harley is again collecting the Safeway/Albertson’s Monopoly pieces. If you don’t want yours or have ones you don’t need, please give them to Harley. He will try to win for Kiwanis!!!! Last year we collected over $1,300 in cash and gift cards and the equivalent of $ 1,800.00 worth of food for the Steilacoom Food Bank.



Here is a painless way to support Steilacoom Kiwanis and the Steilacoom Food Bank.



You May drop you tickets off at the Moberg’s home, 102 Kim Court in Madrona Park, or in the Monopoly bucket outside the Public Works building on Roe Street. You may also mail them to the Moberg’s. If we get more drop off places, we will let you know.



Thanks for the help. Let’s do it up big again this year.

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association Golf Tournament:

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is holding their first annual golf tournament on May 15, 2021 at Meadow Park Golf Course. Register and pay online at tinyurl.com/shmagolf. Additional information may be found at steilacoomhistorical.org.

Steilacoom Ferry Landing Ramp Repair

What’s Happening

Pierce County is replacing the main hydraulic cylinder on the Steilacoom Ferry ramp transfer span which will improve the operation of the transfer span. The work is expected to run from March 1 to mid-April.

This work will take place at night Sunday through Thursday from 8:45 p.m.- 5:15 a.m. A barge will provide the contractor with equipment and materials to complete the work. The contractor hired to do the work is American Construction with a bid of $420,000.

Impacts to the Ferry Schedule

Due to the work, there will be impacts to the ferry schedule:

The first ferry run will depart from Anderson Island outbound to Steilacoom at 5:15 a.m. Mon.- Thurs.

The final ferry run of the day will be departing Steilacoom at 8:35 p.m. Mon.- Thurs.

There will be no impact to the ferry schedule Friday evenings, Saturday morning or evening, or Sunday morning.

No impacts to the Ketron Island ferry schedule.

Boat Float:

During the construction on the ferry landing, the Town’s boat float will be closed to the public.

Coast Guard Training:

The Coast Guard will be conducting periodic training through May aboard the ferries and in the terminal areas.