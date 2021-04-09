Reserve tickets for The Asymmetrical Embrace

We invite you to a show that Lakewood Playhouse has never done before.

Next weekend (April 16, 17, and 18) we will be doing three live-streamed performances of “The Asymmetrical Embrace” by Caroline N. Simpson, directed by Nicole Lockett and starring Cassie Jo Fastabend, Jacob Tice, Dana Galagan, and Tim Samland.

A dramatic look at the woman who made the work of Vincent van Gogh famous throughout the world, there will be three virtual performances of “The Asymmetrical Embrace” on April 16 and 17 at 7pm PST and April 18 at 2pm PST. Tickets are available for a minimum $5 donation.

Lakewood Playhouse is pleased to present this show in a hybrid format where two of the performers are in the theatre and acting on our stage while two of the performers are live-streamed from home. The entire production is then combined and broadcast to a private Youtube link for you to watch live.

Welcoming limited numbers of actors into the theatre is a hopeful first step back toward resuming in-person rehearsals, in-person performances, and in-person audiences.

As we continue to follow recommended safety measures and required guidelines for live performance spaces, we will continue to keep you informed as schedules are confirmed and plans are set.

We look forward to sharing this new show with you!

Heather Hinds and James Venturini

Co-Managing Artistic Directors, Lakewood Playhouse