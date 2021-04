Forward Operating Base Brewing Co. was DuPont’s first brewery. Now it’s DuPont’s first barbecue stop. FOB owner and Army veteran Jared Wharton has added a kitchen and a smoker to his 50-seat brewery that’s tucked into an industrial park in DuPont. Fittingly, his brewery is a hop and skip from JBLM. The brewery name is […]

The post New barbecue restaurant opens in a familiar brewery. Been to FOB Brewing? appeared first on Dine Pierce County.