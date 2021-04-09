Major Roadway Improvements to Begin around Gravelly Lake in April

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Road work will begin in late April for the JBLM North Access Project. The work will completely rebuild several key interchanges and stretches of roadway West of Gravelly Lake. The work will take approximately 18 months to complete and will be performed in several stages.

Roadway improvements will include:

Roundabouts will be installed at the following locations: The Nyanza Road SW and Gravelly Lake Drive SW interchange The Veteran’s Drive SW and Gravelly Lake Drive SW interchange. The Washington Boulevard SW and Gravelly Lake Drive SW interchange. The Interlaaken Drive SW and Washington Boulevard SW interchange.

Gravelly Lake Drive SW between Nyanza Road SW and Veteran’s Drive SW will be completely rebuilt. New curbs, sidewalks, gutters, landscaping, lighting, and other features will be installed.



In the first stage of construction, Gravelly Lake Drive SW will be closed between Nyanza Road SW to Veteran’s Drive SW for 7 to 8 months. Local access will be permitted at the north end of the closed section via Veteran’s Drive SW.

On March 15, 2021, the Lakewood City Council was informed that a bidder was selected for the project. A $7.5 million dollar contract was awarded to R.L. Alia Company. 14 total bids were received for the project. Both the City of Lakewood and the Lakewood Water District were pleased with the outcome of the bidding.

“Once complete, the project will improve walkability along Gravelly Lake Drive between Pacific Highway and Steilacoom Boulevard. By constructing roundabouts at four intersections, we expect to reduce injury accidents from 40 to 10 per year at these locations. Though the detours will require patience, the improvements will be rewarding,”

– Troy Pokwsinski, Civil Engineer

Learn more about the project and sign up for e-mail updates on the project website.