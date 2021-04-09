The Suburban Times

Fircrest City Council Elections 2021

The City of Fircrest has four City Council positions up for election in 2021. Positions 1, 2, 6, and 7 are the positions up for election. Current Councilmembers in those positions are as follows:

  • Position 1: David M Viafore
  • Position 2: Shannon Reynolds
  • Position 6: Denny Waltier
  • Position 7: Jamie Nixon

The term for Fircrest City Councilmembers is four years. To learn more about the role of the Fircrest City Council, please visit www.cityoffircrest.net/government/city-council/.

Pierce County administers all elections throughout the County. Information for candidates can be found here: www.piercecountywa.gov/329/Candidates. Candidate filing week is May 17-21.

