Farrells Marsh Work Party, April 11

There was a record number of 29 volunteers on 8 April moving wood chips onto trails in Farrells Marsh Park. Our youngest volunteers were ages 3 and 6. The presence of 3 teenagers significantly lowered the average age of the participants and were a welcome addition.

Several families took part. It was a great day in the park with wonderful company, perfect weather, and as always, excellent support from Town Public Works.

The chip mountain at the start.

In two hours we moved half a mountain, with one half remaining.

Some of the April 8 volunteers.

The mission of chipping the trails continues this Sunday, 11 April, from 1 to 3 pm. The meeting place will again be the Oak Dr. entrance to Farrells Marsh Park. Rakes, gloves, and wood chip pitch forks will be on hand. There will also be water and some refreshments. The weather should be sunny and 50 degrees at 1 pm.

Our youngest volunteers, John (6) and Stephen (3) hard at work with their mom, Sunny.

We can use more wheelbarrows. If you have a way to bring one, that will be a great help. Questions: 253-584-7284 or 253-273-6727.

Thank you for enhancing our parks and trails!