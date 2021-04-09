City of DuPont, Northwest Landing’s 2021 4th of July Hometown Celebration Canceled

In a joint decision, the City of DuPont and Northwest Landing have canceled their annual 4th of July Hometown Celebration for 2021, which includes the fireworks show. This decision was made with an abundance of caution, in keeping with the Governor’s phased re-opening.

Current public health guidelines in Phase 3 in the “Roadmap to Recovery” allows up to 400 people maximum to attend outdoor activities, while including physical distancing and masking. There is also the possibility of moving back to Phase 2, which would even further limit gatherings. Due to the uncertainty and in consideration of the health and safety of the community, it is just not feasible or responsible to continue with the event.

Surrounding cities have also canceled their daytime celebrations.

“We all have a part to play in ending this pandemic and while this is a disappointing decision, it is the most responsible one” said Mayor Frederick.

Both the City of DuPont and Northwest Landing look forward to celebrating and gathering together again.

Additional Information:

City of DuPont website: www.dupontwa.gov

Northwest Landing websites: www.nwlandingroa.org / www.nwlandingcoa.org