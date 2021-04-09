102 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Apr. 8

On April 8, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 194.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.
We confirmed 102 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
Our totals are 40,274 cases and 516 deaths.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.
- The state’s Roadmap to Recovery.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Childcare and schools.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- How to gather with family safely.
