102 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Apr. 8

On April 8, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 194.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 102 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.  

Our totals are 40,274 cases and 516 deaths.

