WSDOT Blog: Tacoma traffic shift, demolition, paving

In February we shared a blog about how our contractor, Atkinson Construction, had to shift the southbound I-5 exit 133 to Tacoma’s city center two miles away from where travelers normally would take the exit. We promised this was a temporary change and we’re sticking to that promise.

Over the weekend of April 9-12, the contractor will again shift traffic to accommodate a new work zone on the outside shoulder of southbound I-5 between the Portland Avenue on-ramp and the Tacoma Dome. Following a weekend ramp closure, the southbound I-5 exit 133 to Tacoma’s city center will move back to its original location near the Tacoma Dome.

