MudBay Reopens to Rave Reviews and Big Crowds

More than 500 people came out over Easter weekend to enjoy the grand re-opening of the MudBay Pet Supplies Store at 3804 Bridgeport Way W., with staff reporting that the new store had a phenomenal sales weekend.

The University Place store is among MudBay’s highest volume locations, putting it near the top of the chain’s 60 stores throughout Western Washington and Oregon.

The U.P. location, which opened in 2000 and has 10 “Muddies” (a.k.a. employees), has continued to attract a loyal following. As pre-pandemic customer numbers grew, MudBay decided to expand into the vacant storefront next to their existing spot. With the renovations complete, MudBay’s U.P. store has now grown to occupy roughly 5,200 square feet.

The additional space allows more freezers for raw food and treats, more display areas, and dedicated areas to shop for small animals, beds and other products for which the store did not have exclusive space prior to the renovation.

Throughout their weekend celebration, the store offered special giveaways, including free reusable totes, treats, and toys for dogs or cats, to the first 100 customers who stopped by and shopped. One lucky winner also received a $100 MudBay gift card.

But perhaps the best part of the entire grand re-opening is that MudBay partnered with the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County to donate 10 percent of the weekend’s sales, which amounted to a contribution of $2,200 to the organization.

Congrats to MudBay on a phenomenal reopening and for the love it shows to the dogs and cats of University Place and Pierce County!