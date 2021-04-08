Local Agents Named 2020 Award Winners by Weichert Real Estate Affiliates

Premier Properties is proud to announce their 2020 Office Award Winners. The following local agents were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., based on achieving specified production requirements in gross commission income or units closed in 2020.

Heather Crittendon CRPÆ (Ambassador Club)

Leonisa Chang (Executive Club)

Grace Sato (Sales Associate Achievement Certificate)

“We are very proud of all our affiliates and their agents for everything they were able to accomplish this past year,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We are extremely fortunate to have such dedicated and knowledgeable agents who went above and beyond to adapt to the various challenges of 2020 and continue to offer exceptional service to their clients.”

Premier Properties is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliated office. For more information about Weichert, Realtors® – Premier Properties, please contact Cherie Filoteo at 253-444-4059 or CFILOTEO@WEICHERTPREMIER.NET.