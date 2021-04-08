LASA to Provide Free Gallon Hand Sanitizer to Lakewood Businesses / Clubs / Churches

WHAT: Free one gallon containers of hand sanitizer. They don’t have a pump so it is best used to refill smaller containers.
WHERE: We will deliver it to your Lakewood business, house of worship or civic club. If you are outside of Lakewood and want to pick up from us, let us know.
WHY: To work together to beat this virus. This is one way we are showing appreciation for support we receive from our community.
WHEN: We will deliver the week of April 19.
HOW: Email irene.c@lasawa.org by April 16. Include “Hand Sanitizer” in the memo line of your email. Tell us how many gallons you want (we will give 1 to 3 depending on requests). Give us your street address and phone number and let us know if you have a doorbell. We will leave it at your front door, ring the bell and leave.
