LASA to Provide Free Gallon Hand Sanitizer to Lakewood Businesses / Clubs / Churches

WHAT: Free one gallon containers of hand sanitizer. They don’t have a pump so it is best used to refill smaller containers.

WHERE: We will deliver it to your Lakewood business, house of worship or civic club. If you are outside of Lakewood and want to pick up from us, let us know.

Gallon Hand Sanitizer

WHY: To work together to beat this virus. This is one way we are showing appreciation for support we receive from our community.

WHEN: We will deliver the week of April 19.

HOW: Email irene.c@lasawa.org by April 16. Include “Hand Sanitizer” in the memo line of your email. Tell us how many gallons you want (we will give 1 to 3 depending on requests). Give us your street address and phone number and let us know if you have a doorbell. We will leave it at your front door, ring the bell and leave.