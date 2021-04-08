Come Out For The Most Fun Golf Tournament of the Year

Do you enjoy playing golf, but don’t want to spend all day in a golf tournament? Would you like to have a legitimate shot (no pun intended) at winning $10,000 for a Hole-In-One, or lots of other great prizes? Well then, the First Annual Ron Lucas Classic Golf Tournament is just the event for you!

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 7:30 a.m. until Noon, the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is hosting a 9-Hole Scramble tournament at the Meadow Park GC’s Williams Nine Executive Course. Named in honor of the late longtime mayor of Steilacoom, Ron Lucas, this event promises to be fun, fast, and costs less than half the typical fee to enter! Also, unlike most traditional tournaments, golfers of every ability from occasional hacker to scratch amateur will have an equal chance to make a hole-in-one and win $10,000 cash, or several other great prizes. The Williams Nine course is the ultimate venue for family-friendly fun, and your team will be finished in a couple of hours, tops. In addition to the Holes-In-One prizes, golfers will have opportunities to win cool stuff for lowest team scores (Three Divisions: Men, Women, and Co-Ed), Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and Straightest Drive, for Men, Women, and Juniors (age 12 and under.) There will also be prize drawings for a nice selection of merchandise and gift certificates.

Go Play!

Want to sponsor a hole? Tax-Deductible donations will get your name on the tee box for all to see, plus sponsorships of $500 and up also receive a team entry and preferred tee time. (Sponsors can sign up via the Association website, listed below.)

Registration is fast and easy online, through the Association’s website: www.steilacoomhistorical.org Cost to play is only $50 per person, but if a team of 4 registers and pays at the same time, it’s only $180. Since the event is limited to 28 foursomes, you’ll want to sign up as soon as possible to avoid missing out!

This tournament is likely to be the lone 2021 fundraiser for the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association, as the other long-time events like the famous Apple Squeeze and Salmon Bake had to be canceled last year, and are doubtful this year. The Association maintains and operates the popular Steilacoom History Museum, Orr Family Home and Wagon Shop, and the famous Bair Drug and Hardware Store, which is a local favorite cafe.

Come be part of history, and have a great morning of fun!!!!