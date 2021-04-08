City of Lakewood Presents of 25th Anniversary Art Contest Gallery

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – The City of Lakewood has published a gallery of submissions to its 25th Anniversary Art Contest.

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the incorporation of the City of Lakewood. The City adopted a theme of “commUNITY” to commemorate the quarter-century milestone. The theme is an acknowledgement of the importance of togetherness after a year defined by social distancing.

The contest was judged by four categories: Grades 1-4, Grades 5-8, Grades 9-12, and an Adult Category.

Grades 1-4 Grades 5-8 Grades 9-12 Adult 1st Place

“My Family”

Sarah Jung, Grade 3



2nd Place

“Together We Are Better”

Calypso Cruz, Grade 4



3rd Place

“All Needed for a Full Life”

Lillyan Field, Grade 4 1st Place

“The Broken Glass”

Roslyn Pitts, Grade 8



2nd Place

“A Kitty Night”

Khilei Cline, Grade 5



3rd Place

“Doodle”

Kainoa Demei, Grade 7 1st Place

“The Connection Bridge”

Noemi Duncan, Grade 10



2nd Place

“Hearts of Lakewood”

Arianaie Esperon, Grade 10



3rd Place

“Two Lovers Unified in Clouds”

Luke Keser, Grade 11 1st Place

“Stapled Apple”

Angela Tyree



2nd Place

“Rainbow Love + Unity Through Diversity”

Meredith Russell



3rd Place

“The Oak on Dower”

Heidi Merrick

The City also received a collection of submissions from its Sister City in Gimhae, South Korea.

“The work we received from Gimhae students bridged our physical and cultural divides and reminded us that the world has more in common than ever after the events of 2020.”

– Sally Martinez, Recreation Coordinator

The event was organized by the Lakewood Arts Commission and supported by the sponsorship of Twin Star Credit Union, Pierce County Library, the Lakewood Chamber, and Clover Park School District.

A full gallery can be enjoyed on the City of Lakewood website.