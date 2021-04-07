Sound Credit Union Moves into New Branch in Graham

TACOMA, Wash. – Sound Credit Union (Sound) is pleased to announce the opening of its new full-service branch located on the corner of 187th Street East and Meridian Avenue East, just south of Sunrise Boulevard and the Pierce County Airfield.

The branch has an open floor plan, designed and constructed by Momentum, Inc. in collaboration with ARC Architects. This location features the latest in banking technology, a concierge desk, private offices for confidential transactions, a drive-thru with video-assisted banking during office hours, and 24/7 automated banking. The building has up to three retail suites available for lease. For information about this retail space, contact Lee & Associates.

“We are excited to welcome the Graham community into our beautiful branch,” said Don Clark, Sound Credit Union President and CEO. “The layout of this branch provides our team members the opportunity to better serve our members through expanded one-on-one personal support, enhanced technology and meeting rooms for privacy. As Sound continues to grow, we will find new ways to ensure our members have the tools and resources necessary to become financially sound.”

A custom glass chandelier hangs in the foyer of the branch. Created by local artist, Julie Conway with Illuminata Glass Art Design, this unique piece showcases 15 oversized blown glass “fish” which evoke a school of fish moving forward. This was modeled after Sound’s logo.

“Julie took the time to understand our purpose and what Sound is about, and she interpreted that into a gorgeous piece of art for this branch,” said Sound Credit Union SVP/Chief Retail Officer Charlene Henson. “Witnessing this artwork from conception to completion has been a rewarding project that reinforces our commitment to creating an inclusive environment that supports the community and local businesses. We’re excited to share this unique visual element with our members and community.”

The branch will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sound will manage capacity and encourage social distancing.