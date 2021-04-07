Promising Futures: Hillside fifth grader Christine Souza

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Hillside Elementary School fifth grader Christine Souza.

Her favorite subject is science because she loves the hands-on experience of doing experiments in her class. She is particularly fascinated by archeology and marine biology because she enjoys learning about the past and sea life deep in the ocean.

She is a member of the Hillside crossing guard. It’s a great chance to see her friends and an opportunity to make sure everyone stays safe going to and from school. “I really enjoy making sure it’s safer for younger kids to cross the street and make sure everyone on campus is safe,” she said.

Christine loves to learn and shows leadership in the classroom. “She always comes to school ready to learn and encourages others to be excited as well,” said Hillside teacher Kayla Ulvila. “She is an active leader and kind to all.”