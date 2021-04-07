Funding College Project: Honors, Awards & Scholarships

Submitted by Perry Newell.

Discovering the magic of winning Awards & Scholarships, we have witnessed youth in Elementary and some in Middle School and in High School or later master the skills needed to create a successful and rewarding experience.

Although federal law limits the listing of honors, awards and prizes for those under middle school age, they do exist. In our experience a young lady was acknowledged as an “Emerging Leader” by her city, applied for and won a five year all-expense paid award from an MLB Team and secured her place in history by winning a national mathematics completion, she was 12 years of age.

Sometimes being nominated is the real win, knowing that you are being considered or thought of as a person worthy of the honor can say a lot and can change ones perspective.

Starting at the entry to schooling we attempt to provide complete information; you should know that. The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids are non-commercial activities and have been asked to supply to individuals, organizations, newspapers, and community bulletin boards serving the area with information about active honors, awards, scholarships and insightful advice. More information can be found at: www.educatingouryouth.org

The Funding College Project is about finding and using techniques and strategies to support school aged and post high school activities. We work with students and families internationally. We identify, alerting interested parties to existing options, building contacts, answering questions, completing forms and nominations for prizes and awards.

We do not track inquires or charge those needing this information and publishing at least twice monthly.

PARADIGM CHALLENGE – Deadline: 5/01/21 – Available to: Students up to the age of 18 – Award Amount: Up to $100,000 – The Paradigm Challenge is open to students up to the age of 18. You may work in a team or alone in creating an original and creative way to help solve real-life problems in homes, schools, communities, and/or around the world. Entries may come in the form of posters, videos, inventions, messages, community events, websites, mobile apps, or anything else that will help save lives. Additionally, you must submit a brief statement of your idea (140 characters or less) in order to qualify for this award. Learn more about the Paradigm Challenge. www.projectparadigm.org/

GLORIA BARRON PRIZE FOR YOUNG HEROES – Sponsor: Barron Prize – Amount: $10,000 – Closing Date: April 15, 2021 – Description: Award is open to students between the ages of eight and 18 years of age who are permanent residents of and currently residing in the U.S. or Canada. Applicant must be currently working on an inspiring service project or have done so within the past 12 months. barronprize.org/apply/

JOIN GIRLS ON THE RISE 2021 – Recruitment is open March 9-23, 2021 | Virtual program April 5 – June 1, 2021 – Girls who participate in the program will receive a stipend and GOTR learning materials. This curriculum is a leadership program for 9th-grade girls we have competencies such as decision quality, negotiation skills and self-care. www.kdhallfoundation.org/gotrapply

EVERYDAY YOUNG HEROES – YOUTH SERVICE AMERICA – For US children age 5-25 to implement service-learning projects for National Youth Service Day. Grants will be awarded. ysa.org/awards/eyh

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS FOR ECO-CONSCIOUS YOUTH – Action For Nature (AFN), a U.S.-based non-profit, has sought to recognize and reward young people ages 8-16 who are taking action to solve the world’s tough environmental problems. actionfornature.org/eco-hero-awards/

ONGOING FAST FOOD SCHOLARSHIPS – It will be helpful to put the process into perspective. Large fast-food chains want to show a positive image to the public. Check: worldscholarshipforum.com/fast-food-scholarships/

SEATTLE PRO SPORTS TEAMS PARTNER WITH SEATTLE U TO DIVERSIFY SPORTS, ENTERTAINMENT MANAGEMENT – The Seattle Kraken, Seattle Mariners, Seattle Storm, Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Seahawks, Oak View Group and Climate Pledge Arena have partnered with Seattle U on its Sports and Entertainment MBA program (MBA SEM), which launched.

The Seattle sports teams and entertainment companies will advise on the curriculum of the new graduate program, offer fellowships to students and extend job opportunities upon the completion of the program. www.seattleu.edu/

WHY AN HONORS STUDENT WANTS TO SKIP COLLEGE AND GO TO TRADE SCHOOL – As worries about student debt rise, states and businesses increasingly push faster, cheaper paths to the workplace; parents are stumped… www.wsj.com/articles/college-or-trade-school-its-a-tough-call-for-many-teens-1520245800

WRITEGIRL WORKS! Within a community of women writers, WriteGirl promotes creativity and self-expression to empower girls. WriteGirl is a Los Angeles-based creative writing and mentoring organization that spotlights the power of a girl and her pen. At WriteGirl, we match girls with women writers who mentor them in creative writing. WriteGirl is a thriving community with 200 volunteer women writers serving more than 500 girls annually. Every year, we produce dozens of workshops, panel discussions and special events to help girls get creative, get through high school and get to college! In fact, since 2001, 100% of our graduating seniors have entered college, many on full or partial scholarships. www.writegirl.org

BROUSE OVER 25,000 SCHOLARSHIPS – Chegg. Helping students save time, save money and get smarter.

As a student in today’s world, you’re used to doing things your own way. If this sounds right to you, we think you’ll like it here. Because at Chegg we’re all about removing the obstacles that stand in the way of the education YOU want and deserve. Search free scholarships, browse course reviews, get 24/7 study help and rent textbooks for a fraction of the cost of your bookstore – all in one big education-redefining student hub. www.chegg.com/scholarships

SUMMER 2021 ONLINE INTRO TO RADIO JOURNALISM WORKSHOP – Apply before May 4, 2021 – Three tips for writing a great story idea… When you apply to RadioActive Youth Media’s Intro to Radio Journalism Workshop, we ask you to share an idea for a true story that you want to tell on the radio. Here are three tips for doing it well: 1. Write about one person who you know… Choose a true story from your life or community that you want to tell, and that other people will want to hear. Then choose one specific person to be your main character. This should be a person who you know in real life and who you can talk to this summer. Here’s an example. 2. Consider stories about small moments and joy

Stories don’t have to be about life-changing experiences or traumatic events. Consider stories about everyday joy, like this story about a girl and her bike. And don’t worry about perfect spelling or grammar — we just want to get to know the real you. You can write how you talk. 3. Ask: What do I have a unique perspective on? What is most important to YOU? What makes you proud? Who is the coolest person you know? When do you feel most at home? What do you wish others knew more about? What awesome things do you see in your neighborhood? What do you know that others could learn from or relate to? Use your answers to these questions to come up with a story idea. kuow.org/summer

T-MOBILE USA INTERNSHIPS – What it takes – We’re looking for students currently pursuing bachelor’s, master’s, or MBA degrees with an ability to think fast and embrace change like it’s your best friend. You’ll need ambition and drive, along with an innovative and customer-focused mindset.

What you’ll do: Contribute your creative perspective on the coolest projects in wireless.

Connect and engage with senior leaders across all business functions including technology, marketing, strategy, retail, customer service and more. Recruiting for open internships runs annually September through May. After you apply, we’ll review your application. If we see a match for an open position, we’ll contact you directly to discuss next steps. www.t-mobile.com/careers/meet-our-teams/students-and-grads/internships

A single approach to obtaining the necessary resources to complete one’s education is not what we recommend! We have had the opportunity to test several methods with thousands of individuals each year and have found that a number of ways which enable students to succeed.

INTERNAL REVENUE TAX CODE – will help you determine if you’re eligible for certain educational credits or deductions including the American Opportunity Credit, the Lifetime Learning Credit, and the Tuition and Fees Deduction. Will this process allow you to use these funds to create opportunities for the student? www.irs.gov/help/ita/am-i-eligible-to-claim-an-education-credit

CEO FOR ONE MONTH – Apply by April 16, 2021 – Launch your career by shadowing a Fortune Global 500 CEO this summer! The Adecco Group is looking for a talented and ambitious individual to become our next CEO For One Month – but hurry – the application deadline is approaching! www.adeccogroupfoundation.org/

Emergency Broadband Benefit – www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit – “The program has been authorized by the FCC, but the start date has not yet been established. The FCC is working to make the benefit available as quickly as possible. Please continue to check this page for program updates.”

EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE – TACOMA. Did you know Evergreen-Tacoma is now accepting students with less than 90 credits? We invite you to learn more through the link in our bio. With our application fees currently being waived, it’s a great time to pursue your bachelor’s degree! www.evergreen.edu/tacoma

Ready to get started? Find your perfect college and scholarships to pay for it. Use CollegeXpress to:

Get matched to the best colleges for you. Compare your favorite schools—and even get recruited!

Easily search and apply for $7 billion in scholarships. Use our 800+ lists to explore colleges you’ve never even heard of before. Read expert advice on financial aid, application essays, standardized tests, choosing a major, internships, and much, much more. Enter our $10,000 scholarship giveaway! www.collegexpress.com/

YOUNG EXECUTIVES OF COLOR (YEOC) – YEOC is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 cohort! Apply by May 31st at 11:59pm to be considered! For high school students in Washington! foster.uw.edu/academics/degree-programs/undergraduate-programs/diversity-services/young-executives-of-color-yeoc/

WASHINGTON STATE LEGISLATIVE INTERNSHIP PROGRAM – Applications for the 2021 session are now closed. Applications for the 2022 session will open September 1, 2021. Serve, Learn, and Lead in Olympia. Each January, beginning in 1955, the Washington State Legislature welcomes around 70 passionate, inquisitive, and hardworking students to serve as non-partisan, full time legislative staff in Olympia. In addition to earning academic credit, interns engage as part of a team, helping solve real world problems for the citizens of Washington. These interactions provide one of a kind insights into the events and legislation that impact our state every day.

The Legislative Internship Program offers unparalleled access to Washington’s most influential leaders and policy makers, professional development to build transferrable skills, and hands-on simulations to learn all aspects of the legislative process. This experience will encourage you to learn quickly, think critically, and develop professionally as you forge lifelong connections in public policy. Political experience is not necessary, and students of all majors are encouraged to apply. We welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds and political ideologies who are active leaders, engaged in campus communities, and excited to learn about government while gaining practical job skills. Whether your interest is in law, business, communications, environmental policy, public health, or elsewhere, there is a place for you in Olympia. Interns are matched with legislators in the House of Representatives or the Senate based on interest areas and political ideology. The program also has opportunities for interns to serve as caucus staff, focusing on policy or communications. Students must be enrolled juniors or seniors, in good academic standing, and receiving academic credit for the internship.

Are you ready to embrace the challenge? leg.wa.gov/internships/Pages/default.aspx

14 TIPS FOR AN EFFECTIVE COLLEGE VISIT – Campus visits may look a lot different this year. Here are some tips to help you get the most out of college visits.

www.usnews.com/education/best-colleges/slideshows/10-tips-for-an-effective-college-visit

COLLEGE NAVIGATOR can help you find programs, and resources. nces.ed.gov/collegenavigator/

YOUTH LEADERSHIP COUNCIL – Youth Move National is seeking BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) and/or LGBTQ2-S+ Members (ages 16-22 years) to serve on our Youth Leadership Council where you will collaborate with our team to guide the expansion of a national youth peer support movement.

For more information contact Tamara Manzer at: tamara@youthmovenational.org

CAREERONESTOP – A U.S. Department of Labor sponsors CAREERONESTOP, which provides a list of nationally available searches more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other financial aid award opportunities. In addition to resources about career exploration, training, and jobs. www.careeronestop.org/toolkit/training/find-scholarships.aspx

WHEN THINKING ABOUT IT IS NEVER TOO EARLY TO PREPARE…

Can a local trainer, teachers, mentors, supplier or trusted advocates be of assistance?

Are your documents ready?

Biographically Statement

Personal Portfolio

Community Awards

School Transcript

Test Scores

References

Thank You Cards

A legal review of documents receive from parties seeking to contract you, may be reviewed by Legal Counsel, if none is available, a program is, enroll at: plnew.wearelegalshield.com

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS – Find a clearer path to college, earlier – Earn scholarships from colleges for your achievements as early as 9th grade Sign up—it is free! www.raise.me

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS CAN BE EASY! Filling out all of those scholarship applications can be time-consuming, but it doesn’t have to be. With Scholar Snapp, apply in a fraction of the time — it’s fast, easy, and free. www.scholarsnapp.org/students/

5 STEPS TO SUCCESSFUL COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP SEARCH – There is free money out there to help you pay for college – you just have to know where to find it and how to apply for scholarships and grants. Use our free student resources and handouts to search colleges, keep track of important deadlines, get expert tips, and search over 3.7 million scholarships and grants, totaling nearly $19 billion. www.scholarships.com/student-resources/

QUESTBRIDGE – COLLEGE PREP SCHOLARSHIPS – FULL 4 YEAR SCHOLARSHIP – Receive full four-year scholarships through the National College Match.

The QuestBridge College Prep Scholarship gives outstanding low-income high school juniors an early advantage in college admissions. College Prep Scholars are uniquely prepared to gain admission and full scholarships to top-tier colleges through QuestBridge. The majority of College Prep Scholars are selected as Finalists for the QuestBridge National College Match program.

The 2021 College Prep Scholars Program application will open in early February. Join our mailing list to be notified when the application opens. Applying to college can seem daunting, and the prospect of paying for it can seem even more overwhelming. But it doesn’t have to be. The College Prep Scholars Program equips high-achieving high school juniors from low-income backgrounds with the knowledge, confidence, and resources to apply to top colleges.

Why apply as a junior? Being a College Prep Scholar is a notable distinction that shows our 42 college partners that you are a competitive candidate for admission. In addition, your application will automatically carry over for the National College Match when you’re a senior, giving you a head start on applying for a full four-year scholarship to our college partners. College Prep Scholars are historically five times more likely than other applicants to receive full four-year scholarships through the National College Match. www.questbridge.org/

COLLEGESCORECARD – FIND THE RIGHT FIT. Find out about colleges: their programs, costs, admissions, results, and more. collegescorecard.ed.gov/

