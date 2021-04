Submitted by DuPont Community Garden Volunteers.

The DuPont Community Garden is having a plant sale May 1st from 10:00 am until 1:00pm. There will be a large variety of plants and vegetable starts. All proceeds from the sale benefit the community garden and local food banks.

The plant sale will be held at the community garden located on Powerline Road between Creekside Apartments and Amazon, off Center Drive.