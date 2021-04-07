City of Tacoma Opens Second Round of Resiliency Grant Program on April 9

TACOMA, Wash. — In an ongoing effort to mitigate the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 on Tacoma’s micro businesses, defined as five or fewer employees including owners, the City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department established a COVID-19 Resiliency Grant Program in October 2020. In the first round of the COVID-19 Resiliency Grant Program, 64 Tacoma micro businesses received $10,000 grants to help offset the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and cover expenses for payroll, inventory, mortgage/rent, or utilities not covered by other funding sources for COVID-19 assistance.

“Tacoma is a compassionate, resilient city,” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards. “As we move gradually toward economic recovery, we must continue to support one another. It is my hope that we can help more of Tacoma’s micro businesses navigate these tremendously difficult times with this second round of our Resiliency Grant Program.”



The application period for the second round of the Resiliency Grant Program begins April 9, 2021 and ends April 23, 2021 at midnight.



Micro businesses must be located within Tacoma city limits, with a current business license, and have been operating for at least a year as of March 16, 2020. The majority owner must have a household income of no more than 80 percent of area median income and they must be able demonstrate that they have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19. Some home-based micro businesses may qualify if they are located within lower economic opportunity areas in Tacoma.

Application details are on makeittacoma.com. Questions regarding the Resiliency Grant Program may be directed to Shari Hart at resiliencygrant@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5208.



As the situation evolves, general information about the City’s response to COVID-19 will be posted on the “What’s Going On” section of the City’s website. Information about COVID-19 is available at TPCHD.org/coronavirus.