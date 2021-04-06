Tacoma Public Library and newly reinstated TTPL Foundation join forces for Library Giving Day on April 7

TACOMA, WASH.— On Wednesday, April 7, Tacoma Public Library (TPL) and the Tacoma Public Library Foundation will unite to raise funds for Library Giving Day, a one-day, national, online giving campaign that encourages community members to support their local libraries.

“This year, we are asking our community to help us upgrade the library’s Digital Media Lab. The Digital Media Lab is a creators’ studio with equipment for video and audio recording, graphics, photography and podcast creation,” stated Director Kate Larsen.

“Now in its tenth year of operation, the Media Lab is in need of updated software and hardware to continue serving the interests, creativity, and workforce development in the community,” Larsen continued.

To make a donation on Library Giving Day, visit tacomalibrary.org on Wednesday, April 7.

Tacoma Public Library is pleased to be joined for Library Giving Day efforts by the six directors and two ex-oficio members of the newly reinstated Tacoma Public Library Foundation. The Foundation’s goal is to obtain and provide funds to enhance the programs, services, and facilities of the Tacoma Public Library.

Tacoma Public Library Foundation members:

Director and President: Cortney Leach has worked to expand the capacity of research, nonprofit, and government organizations to create public value in the Puget Sound for over 15 years. She holds master’s degrees in Public Administration and Library & Information Science from the University of Washington, where she evaluated library programs nationwide and secured federal and private grant funding to fuel multidisciplinary Information Science research. For the past five years she has served as Grants Manager for Tacoma Public Schools and is inspired and honored, daily, as she partners with educators and community partners to resource critical and innovative programming for Tacoma youth and families.

Director and Vice President: Rafael Saucedo grew up in the Tri-Cities area in eastern Washington and moved to Tacoma in 2013 to attend UW Tacoma. There he studied Healthcare Leadership as an undergrad and Community Planning as a graduate student and now works for Gesa Credit Union as a Community Relations Specialist. Philanthropy and community development are Rafael’s key interest areas and is proud to leverage his skill set and life experiences to support his South Sound community.

Director and Treasurer: Andrew Kouklis is a lifelong Tacoma resident except for his time at college, receiving a BA in Economics from Cornell University. He has worked as I.T. Director for over 20 years at MSO Washington, Inc., a small healthcare management company that operates The Home Doctor. Andrew has served his community on the Parish Council of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and at the Greek Festival, on the Board of Directors of the Tacoma Historical Society and as its treasurer, and as treasurer of the Tacoma Public Library Foundation. Andrew is also a Registered Parliamentarian and an Executive Producer of the documentary film, “Pershing’s Last Patriot.”

Director and Secretary: Debbie Ranniger retired in 2018 with over 25 years of leadership experience focusing on nonprofit management and government. She served as the ED of Etta Projects, an international nonprofit, as well as the ED of two community college foundations and as an elected official for 12 years on the Kent, WA City Council. She is a practicing visual artist, grant writer, urban chicken egg farmer and occasional foster dog mom. She attended Cal Arts and the University of Washington graduating with undergraduate degrees in Art, Landscape Architecture and an MA and PhD in Speech Communications, all of which she enjoys using to help make the world a better place.

Director and Assistant Secretary: Born and raised in the Hilltop neighborhood of Tacoma, Jamika Scott is a writer, filmmaker, and advocate. As a founding member of the Tacoma Action Collective, she works toward building an equitable Tacoma and often incorporates her love of film into her social justice work.

Director: JR. Nobles is a passionate youth development professional who is committed to helping young people step into new futures through education, advocacy, and empowerment. He walks this out through his work and service in the Tacoma/Pierce County area. He is a voice in numerous arenas including higher education, K-12 education, diversity, equity and inclusion, policy and advocacy and STEM. Aside from his daily work, it is also important to JR. to be actively involved in his community. To that end, he serves as a:

Commissioner for the City of Tacoma Human Rights Commission

Precinct Committee Officer in the 27th Legislative District

Board Member of the Black Education Strategy Roundtable

Ex-Oficio members: Tacoma Public Library Director Kate Larsen and Finance Manager Sam Benscoter.

For more information, visit tacomalibrary.org.