Spring Public Safety Academy Starts April 14

Want to know more about how your local police department has been trained to de-escalate difficult situations? Or how the UPPD partners with MultiCare to deal with calls that involve people with mental health issues? What about the pros and cons of police body cameras? What are some of the latest constitutional issues involving law enforcement policies and protections?

These are just a few of the topics that will be covered in the Spring 2021 U.P. Police Department’s Public Safety Academy. Over the course of six Wednesday evenings, experts in these areas will share their experiences and insights so that you can better understand how UPPD officers are trained and supported by partners in and out of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Spend a few hours each week to learn more about what your Police Department is doing to keep the community safe by employing some of the latest best practices in law enforcement right here in U.P.

The classes will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams and registration for the entire series is required to ensure ample opportunity for all those who wish to participate. Get more details and register right away by emailing UPPublicSafety@CityofUP.com