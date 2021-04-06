PLU announces plans for virtual spring commencement 2021

Pacific Lutheran University is making plans to hold two virtual commencement ceremonies in late May: one for the Class of 2021 and one for the Class of 2020. The Class of 2021 ceremony will be held on May 29 at 11:00 a.m., and the Class of 2020 ceremony will be held on May 29 at 2:00 p.m. Current state regulations and the continuing public health risk posed by large gatherings prohibit the university from holding its traditional in-person commencement event in the Tacoma Dome this spring. University leaders understand that there is no replacement for an in-person ceremony, and are working diligently to design the best virtual commencement possible.

“Commencement marks a highly significant moment in the lives of our students,” said PLU President Allan Belton. “Even as we continue to manage our way safely through this pandemic, it’s vital that we celebrate our graduates and our classes of 2020 and 2021. Our Commencement Planning Team is hard at work creating a virtual experience that honors all of our graduates and captures the quintessential elements of our traditional commencement ceremony, while also ensuring that all of our graduates and their guests are able to participate.”

The fully produced virtual commencements will be livestreamed on PLU’s YouTube channel . The two events will highlight special moments, showcase speakers, and give each student the opportunity to hear their name, see their picture, and view their degree information. All content from the ceremony will be available for viewing after the event as well.

PLU is working in partnership with the Washington D.C.–based company Full Measure Education in producing the virtual commencement ceremonies. Full Measure Education will help ensure that the registration and attendance process for students, families, and friends is seamless, and will work with PLU’s Commencement Planning Team to ensure the events are well-produced and highly engaging.

Additional information regarding the virtual ceremonies will be shared with students, families, and campus community members as soon as it is available. Please contact Vicky Winters (commencement@plu.edu) at the Office of the President with questions.

The post PLU announces plans for virtual spring commencement 2021 was first publishing on the Pacific Lutheran University website.