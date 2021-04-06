80 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths confirmed Apr. 5

On April 5, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 181.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.
We confirmed 80 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths.
On April 3 we confirmed 175 cases. On April 4 we confirmed 143 cases.
Our totals are 39,985 cases and 515 deaths.
Find more information on:
Case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.
The state’s Roadmap to Recovery.
COVID-19 vaccines.
Childcare and schools.
Getting a COVID-19 test.
How to gather with family safely.
