80 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths confirmed Apr. 5

On April 5, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 181.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 80 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

On April 3 we confirmed 175 cases. On April 4 we confirmed 143 cases.

Our totals are 39,985 cases and 515 deaths.

